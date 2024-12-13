Govt hospital nurses demand spousal transfer policy, cite gender discrimination

NEW DELHI: Nurses at AIIMS and other central health institutions have raised concerns with the Union government over the lack of a spousal transfer policy, calling it a case of indirect gender discrimination.

In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the nurses highlighted how the absence of such a policy forces women to sacrifice their careers due to societal expectations of them as primary caregivers.

The nurses emphasised that the omission violates Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and non-discrimination.

They pointed to long-standing government guidelines, including Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandums (OMs) from 1986 and 1997, which support posting spouses at the same location to help women balance professional and family responsibilities.

“Women in public service are disproportionately affected, often quitting jobs to maintain family unity or care for children,” the letter noted, adding that patriarchal societal norms intensify this burden.

The nurses argued that the lack of implementation of these transfer provisions ignores ground realities, leaving women vulnerable to career disruptions and workforce exits.

The representation also drew attention to the government’s own commitments to women’s empowerment, including policies aimed at increasing their participation in central government jobs.

“Ensuring co-location of spouses not only supports family welfare but aligns with the government’s goals of gender equality and workplace inclusion,” the letter added.

The nurses urged the MOHFW to introduce a spousal transfer policy for AIIMS and other central medical institutions, in line with DoPT recommendations, to address this critical gap.

They stressed that such a policy would uphold constitutional rights, promote gender equality, and prevent women from being indirectly excluded from the workforce due to family responsibilities.