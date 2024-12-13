India's fourth NCCSs is to be held in Delhi from December 13-15

NEW DELHI: The fourth 3-day long National Conference of Chief Secretaries (NCCSs) this year will start on December 13 in the national capital here till December15 with an emphasis on the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NCCSs for two days in Delhi from December 14 to 15.

The NCCSs is being organised with an aim to boost cooperative federalism and better coordination between the Centre and States.

The conference of Chief Secretaries is driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism and ensure better coordination between the Centre and states to achieve faster growth and development.

According to a statement issued by PMO on Friday here, the Conference has been held annually for the last 3 years. The first such conference of Chief Secretaries was held in June 2022 at Dhramshala, followed by the second and third conference at New Delhi in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

The PMO in a statement added that the conference will lay the ground for collaborative action to harness India's demographic dividend by promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for both rural and urban populations.

Based on the extensive deliberations between Central ministries and departments, NITI Aayog, States and UTs and domain experts, the fourth national conference will focus on the theme ‘Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling – Leveraging the Demographic Dividend’ covering best practices and strategies for States and UTs to follow.

Under this overarching theme, special emphasis will be on six areas- manufacturing, services, rural non-farm, urban, renewable energy, and circular economy, which have been identified for detailed discussions at the conference.

Four special sessions will also be held on frontier technology for Viksit Bharat, developing cities as economic growth hubs, and economic reforms in States for investment, and capacity building through Mission Karmayogi. Besides, focused deliberations over meals would be held on Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) in agriculture: edible oils & pulses, care economy for the ageing population, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana implementation, and Bharatiya Gyan Parampara. And, the best practices from States and UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference to encourage cross-learning across States.

The PMO added that the chief secretaries, senior officials of all States and Union Territories, and domain experts among others will be present at the Conference.