Kejriwal writes to poll officer, hopes action to address ‘voter deletions’

NEW DELHI: A day after meeting the Election Commission officials over voter deletion issue, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar hoping the poll body will fulfil its “assurances” with necessary action.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal led a delegation of the AAP in the meeting with the election commissioners to urge them for not undertaking any mass deletion of voters names before the Delhi Assembly polls.

In his letter to the chief election commissioner, Kejriwal thanked the Election Commission for hearing concerns over “threat of mass deletions of voters names” in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections. “We were all reassured by your commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and to safeguard the right to vote of each and every voter in Delhi,” said Kejriwal citing “assurances”, including “no mass deletion of votes in any assembly constituency until the Delhi Assembly polls”, given to the delegation.

He also cited various other “assurances”, including no deletion based on lists furnished by individuals, field enquiry by the election officials in the presence of representatives of the political parties, in case of deletion of voters names and registration of FIR against individuals for wrongfully filed applications for mass deletion of votes.

“If any individual, who is not a BLA, submits names of more than 5 voters for deletion in a polling booth, the ERO/AERO concerned will personally do a field inquiry to cross-verify the voter. Here too, the field inquiry will be carried out with due notice and in the presence of the BLAs of all political parties.

In all instances where BLAs/individuals have wrongfully filed applications for mass deletion of voters where the voters genuinely exist on ground (evidence of which have been shared by AAP in its submission), the ECI shall file FIR against such persons so that it acts as a strong deterrent for all those who wish to undermine the sanctity of the electoral process in Delhi,” added the AAP chief.

“We look forward to your actions and orders based on the above assurances,” Kejriwal said in the letter assuring the AAP as the largest political party in Delhi will always be open to any suggestions and guidance of the EC for safeguarding sanctity of the electoral process.