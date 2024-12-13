Mahila Samman Yojana a gimmick, says Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has accused AAP national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of making false promises ahead of the assembly elections, alleging that his much-publicised Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana remains unfulfilled.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed Kejriwal a “wizard of corruption” and questioned the lack of implementation of the scheme in Delhi and Punjab.

Sachdeva noted that the AAP government in Punjab had promised the grant before the assembly elections two years ago but has yet to deliver.

Similarly, in Delhi, Kejriwal had assured women of Rs 1,000 monthly grant starting September after collecting forms before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Despite these promises, not a single rupee has been distributed. With another election approaching, Kejriwal is using the same tactic to mislead women with false assurances,” he said.

The BJP leader also criticised the delay in cabinet approval for the scheme, which Kejriwal first announced in February. “Why was the approval delayed for 10 months? It is clear this is just a ploy for electoral gain,” Sachdeva alleged. Highlighting the BJP’s track record, Sachdeva claimed the public only trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees.

“We have implemented the Women’s Honor Grant in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana, with disbursements starting in Maharashtra even before elections,” he said. Accusing Kejriwal of mismanagement, Sachdeva alleged the AAP leader prioritizes personal luxuries and political narratives over public welfare. “While he builds lavish residences and raises electricity bills, he neglects basic infrastructure, roads, sewage systems, and clean drinking water,” he added.

Sachdeva also alleged that Kejriwal would blame the Lieutenant Governor for delays in fund disbursement, as he had done with previous schemes. He further said the AAP chief intentionally creates legal hurdles to “shift blame and avoid accountability.”

BJP slams AAP for failing to respond on Ayushman bharat plea in court

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday criticised the AAP-led government for failing to file a response in the Delhi High Court regarding the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He accused the government of ignoring public welfare and evading accountability. Sachdeva stated that BJP MPs had filed a petition urging the Delhi government to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a central healthcare initiative. During the last hearing, the HC had granted the Delhi government a second opportunity to present its stance by Thursday. However, Sachdeva said, “The government has failed to respond yet again, exposing its anti-public approach.” He said if the AAP government believed it had a better alternative to Ayushman Bharat, it should have presented its case in court rather than evading the matter. Referring to the court’s remark that election-related notifications would not affect its decision, Sachdeva called it a “slap on the face” of the Delhi government.