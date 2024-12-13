NDMC budget focuses on infrastructure upgrade

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) unveiled its budget for the financial year 2025-26 during a special council meeting on Thursday, projecting a net surplus of Rs 463.40 crore. The budget, presented by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, focuses on sustainability and infrastructure upgrades without increasing property tax rates.

The total receipts for 2025-26 are estimated at Rs 5,770.60 crore, up from Rs 5,319.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2024-25. Revenue receipts are projected at Rs 5,100.32 crore, and capital receipts at Rs 670.28 crore. The budget allocates Rs 5,307.20 crore for expenditures, with Rs 4,657.45 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 649.75 crore for capital expenditure.

Key initiatives in the budget include a transition to 100% renewable energy, a “Safe City Project” in collaboration with Delhi Police, and infrastructure upgrades such as constructing foot over bridges and upgrading public toilets to international standards.

The NDMC also plans to enhance digital governance by integrating various software systems and promoting digital payments through its mobile app and online portals.

In education, NDMC will upgrade school infrastructure, introduce 346 smart classes, and provide 6,181 tablets to students and teachers. A redesigned school uniform scheme, in collaboration with NIFT, will also be implemented. Additionally, 251 CCTV cameras will be installed at NDMC schools to bolster safety.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, the council aims to increase solar energy adoption and install mist spray systems on electrical poles to combat air pollution.

Night cleaning programs have been introduced to ensure cleaner public spaces with minimal disruption.