Ragi ladoos, peanut chaat: Kids set to get healthier meals at anganwadis in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Children in Delhi’s anganwadis are set to enjoy healthier meals this winter as the women and child development (WCD) department unveiled a new menu featuring ragi ladoos and peanut chaat. This change is part of the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, aimed at enhancing nutritional intake during colder months.

“Under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, the department revised the food menu in September 2024 to enhance the nutritional value of meals provided to beneficiaries during the colder months by including millets like bajra, jowar and soy flour in their meals,” said a WCD official.

The official explained that the department has incorporated new food items like ragi besan ladoo, peanut chaat, lobiya chaat, peanut poha and flattened rice snacks.

Meanwhile, one of the nutritionists at the WCD said that winter-friendly edibles such as spinach have been added to increase the nutritional content of meals. Similarly, sweet bajra has replaced sweet daliya in the menu, she added.

“Millets, which are considered traditional superfoods, are now a cornerstone ingredient for all categories of beneficiaries. Rich in fibre, protein, and essential micronutrients like iron and calcium, millets improve the overall quality of the meals served at anganwadis,” nutritionist explained.

The WCD department has introduced six new millet-based items, such as peanut poha and flattened rice snacks, which are now essential components of the meals served. These superfoods, rich in fibre and protein, aim to improve the dietary quality for beneficiaries of all age groups, including pregnant and lactating women.

An official also stated that around Rs 180 crore has been allocated for the scheme. Regular inspections ensure quality control across 25 kitchens in Delhi, providing meals that vary seasonally to optimise nutritional benefits. Targeting diverse age groups, the initiative addresses malnutrition among vulnerable populations, making substantial strides in public health nutrition.

