19 foreigners among 42 arrested for fake passport rackets in 2024

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police IGI Airport Unit on Friday said it busted multiple transnational fake passport rackets operating across India, arresting 19 foreign nationals and 23 agents so far, this year.

Among those arrested are 12 Bangladeshi nationals and agents from states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, highlighting the widespread nature of the illegal network.

DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated, “The IGI Airport Police have successfully dismantled multiple fake passport syndicates, uncovering criminal networks exploiting India’s porous borders and forged documents to fraudulently acquire Indian passports.” The arrested foreign nationals include individuals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

The agents involved in facilitating these operations were apprehended from various states, including Delhi (9), Maharashtra (4), Uttar Pradesh (3), and one each from Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and Rajasthan. In one instance, a Bangladeshi national returned from the UAE using a forged Indian passport.