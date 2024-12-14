19 foreigners among 42 arrested for fake passport rackets in 2024

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police IGI Airport Unit on Friday said it busted multiple transnational fake passport rackets operating across India, arresting 19 foreign nationals and 23 agents so far, this year.
Among those arrested are 12 Bangladeshi nationals and agents from states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, highlighting the widespread nature of the illegal network.
DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated, “The IGI Airport Police have successfully dismantled multiple fake passport syndicates, uncovering criminal networks exploiting India’s porous borders and forged documents to fraudulently acquire Indian passports.” The arrested foreign nationals include individuals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Afghanistan.
The agents involved in facilitating these operations were apprehended from various states, including Delhi (9), Maharashtra (4), Uttar Pradesh (3), and one each from Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and Rajasthan. In one instance, a Bangladeshi national returned from the UAE using a forged Indian passport.
Investigations revealed he had entered India illegally in 2020 via Meghalaya and later settled in West Bengal. Four agents orchestrating this scheme were arrested, and authorities seized 21 fake passports and other forged documents.
Another case involved a Bangladeshi national intercepted while attempting to travel to Russia on a forged passport.
This led to the arrest of a West Bengal-based agent.
Similar operations uncovered networks in Maharashtra, Noida, and Rajasthan, specializing in fabricating fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards to produce fraudulent passports.
In July, a Bangladeshi national was caught trying to board a flight to Kuwait using a fake passport. Investigations exposed a transnational network with operatives in India and Bangladesh, said officials.