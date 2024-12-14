2020 Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain files fresh bail plea, court sets hearing for December 19

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has filed a fresh bail application in a major conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and scheduled a detailed hearing for December 19.

Hussain, who is currently in jail, recently made headlines by joining Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). He is expected to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Mustafabad constituency.

In his latest bail plea, Hussain pointed out that his previous application was denied on March 30, 2024. Since then, he has served an additional nine months in custody, bringing his total jail time to over four years and eight months.

He highlighted delays in the legal process, noting that arguments on framing charges are still ongoing, and a High Court interim order related to a co-accused has further delayed proceedings. Hussain’s plea emphasises that he was not named in the original FIR and that his arrest was based solely on disclosure statements from the co-accused.