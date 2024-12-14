'BJP no longer able to handle law and order situation in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a meeting to discuss concerns regarding law and order in Delhi.

The AAP convenor has raised concerns and pointed out that despite Delhi's law and order being under the central government's control, the city is increasingly being recognized as the "crime capital" across the country India and abroad.

He cited worrying statistics, including Delhi's top ranking in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

Additionally, Kejriwal noted the rise in extortion gangs, bomb threats at airports and schools, and a significant 350 per cent increase in drug-related crimes, all of which have contributed to growing security concerns among residents.

In a letter to Home Minister Shah, Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi's law and order is under the Central Government., but Delhi is now being known as the capital of crime."

"Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city," said Kejriwal.

"Airports and schools are receiving bomb threats and drug-related crimes have increased by 350 per cent, worrying people across the city for their security," he said.