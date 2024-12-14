Bryan Adams leaves fans So Happy It Hurts

In the winter of 2024, Bryan Adams brought the ‘Summer of ’69’ to the city. The Canadian singer-songwriter captivated the crowd at Gurugram’s Backyard Sports Club on December 12 as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024.
In an exclusive interview with TMS before the concert, the singer said, “So Happy It Hurts is all about joy and living in the moment. I’m thrilled to be back in India, and I can’t wait to connect with the fans here - the energy in India is like no other.”
It was his first visit to India following a tour in 2018. Talking about his experience of performing in Delhi before, he said: “Delhi has an energy that’s unforgettable. Songs like ‘Summer of ’69’ and ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ always get the crowd singing along.” On stage, the two-time Grammy Awardee performed iconic hits like ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Everything I Do (I Do It for You)’, and ‘Straight From the Heart’. Proving that age is just a number, the 65-year-old captivated the crowd with every strum of his guitar.
In sync with the crowd
His interaction with the audience was nothing short of magical. In a jocular vein, he handed out tips to get noticed in a crowd: “You can either twerk or take your shirt off, only that will get you on the screen.” And the crowd did it, the camera playfully captured the crowd’s energetic response while they took off their sweaters even though it is winter!
During the romantic ballad ‘Heaven’, Adams and the crowd swayed with arms raised, mirroring the song’s emotive rhythm. It was a moment of pure connection. Interacting with the crowd, the artiste also revealed that in the video of So Happy It Hurts, (also the title of his album), the lady sitting in the car next to him is his 96-year-old mother.
His bandmates also had their moments of glory, performing solo acts at the concert. Keith Scott, the guitarist, held notes with precision and flair. Spinning his guitar around his body, he sent ‘electric waves’ through the crowd. On drums, Pat Steward delivered a masterclass in percussion.
Yesterday once more
‘The Summer of ’69’ is still a hit, even with Gen Z, being streamed a billion times. “It’s incredible. To know that the song still resonates with people today is a huge honour. It’s a reminder that music has the power to live beyond time,” Adams said.
Fans of the veteran Canadian rock star were there in the audience in full force. One overheard many of them saying they were feeling 18 “all over again”. A fan in her late forties made sure that she reached right in front of the stage to see the rock legend up close. She said: “Bryan Adams is ours. You young people go and see Taylor Swift or Coldplay!”
Having grown up listening to his iconic tracks, a fan told TMS he remembered every lyric of each song. “It was an unreal experience. Hearing Bryan Adams live was nothing short of a dream,” he said.
Fan moments
Creating a fan moment, the singer made sure “it’s the best day of our life”, and sang the ‘Summer of ’69’. In fact, the singer had to sing the song again as the crowd couldn’t get enough of it!
The background screen with vintage themes balanced with the crowd-pleasing anthems. From the high-energy opening with ‘Kick Ass’ to the poignant acoustic closer, ‘All For Love’ and ‘Please Forgive Me’, the audience sang along to every number.
There was also a song dedicated to Delhi-NCR. He sang: “I love the way you look tonight, and I love the way you dance your slow sweet tango,” from his song, ‘Let’s Make a Night to Remember’. When the artiste walked through the crowd midway, making the fans feel the so-close-but-yet-so-far moment, it was a sight to behold.
Pure connection
Born and raised in Canada, Adams started his musical journey during his teenage years, learning to play various instruments while honing his singing skills. He emerged onto the music scene in the early 1980s with a debut album, If Wishes were Horses, which spawned the hit singles, ‘Straight From the Heart’ and ‘Run to You’.
He ended the show with the hit song, ‘Straight from the Heart’, leaving the crowd wanting for more. Adams commended the energy of Gurugram, “it’s electric! The connection with the audience is palpable; it is a truly special night and it felt good to be back performing for all of you after so many years”.
He has also delved into the realm of photography. His passion for capturing evocative images has led to many exhibitions, showcasing his talent behind the lens. His most iconic photos have a certain musicality to them - the pictures show a connection to music and photography, with some of them looking like album covers and portraits.
He said: “Creativity flows from experiences and staying curious. Photography lets me capture moments in time, just like music captures emotions.”
The singer, who continues to inspire generations with his compelling music, promised to be back soon. With a sold-out show, the crowd of 15,000 created an intimate and unforgettable concert experience.