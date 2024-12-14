Bryan Adams leaves fans So Happy It Hurts

In the winter of 2024, Bryan Adams brought the ‘Summer of ’69’ to the city. The Canadian singer-songwriter captivated the crowd at Gurugram’s Backyard Sports Club on December 12 as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024.

In an exclusive interview with TMS before the concert, the singer said, “So Happy It Hurts is all about joy and living in the moment. I’m thrilled to be back in India, and I can’t wait to connect with the fans here - the energy in India is like no other.”

It was his first visit to India following a tour in 2018. Talking about his experience of performing in Delhi before, he said: “Delhi has an energy that’s unforgettable. Songs like ‘Summer of ’69’ and ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ always get the crowd singing along.” On stage, the two-time Grammy Awardee performed iconic hits like ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Everything I Do (I Do It for You)’, and ‘Straight From the Heart’. Proving that age is just a number, the 65-year-old captivated the crowd with every strum of his guitar.

In sync with the crowd

His interaction with the audience was nothing short of magical. In a jocular vein, he handed out tips to get noticed in a crowd: “You can either twerk or take your shirt off, only that will get you on the screen.” And the crowd did it, the camera playfully captured the crowd’s energetic response while they took off their sweaters even though it is winter!

During the romantic ballad ‘Heaven’, Adams and the crowd swayed with arms raised, mirroring the song’s emotive rhythm. It was a moment of pure connection. Interacting with the crowd, the artiste also revealed that in the video of So Happy It Hurts, (also the title of his album), the lady sitting in the car next to him is his 96-year-old mother.