Delhi Assembly elections: AAP third list names Tarun Yadav from Najafgarh seat

On Wednesday, Yadav joined the AAP along with his councillor wife Meena Yadav.
NEW DELHI: AAP on Friday released the third candidates’ list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Najafgarh. Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot won from the same constituency in the last assembly elections. But, he recently left AAP and joined the BJP.

On Wednesday, Yadav joined the AAP along with his councilor wife Meena Yadav. The AAP introduced Yadav as the well-known and influential figure from Delhi’s rural region. The party said Yadav has been actively involved in social and political activities in the Najafgarh area for many years.

The AAP on Monday announced its second list of 20 candidates. There were widespread changes in the candidate list, with the ruling party dropping 13 of its sitting MLAs. Sitting MLAs Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Bidlan were given tickets from new constituencies of Jangpura and Manipur instead of their traditional seats. Avadh Ojha, a noted UPSC coaching teacher has replaced Sisodia in Patparganj this time.

