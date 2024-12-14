Delhi BJP delegation meets EC over ‘fraud’ in voter list

NEW DELHI: A Delhi BJP delegation consisting of the state unit president and MPs met Chief Election Commissioner on Friday to lodge a protest against the alleged inclusion of illegal voters, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The delegation demanded that their complaint be looked into on priority to ensure a transparent and fair Delhi Assembly election. Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the delegation submitted a detailed representation before the Election Commission (EC) along with primary evidence running into 5,000 pages.

Notably, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior party leaders, on Wednesday met the EC demanding that no further voter deletions be carried out in any assembly constituency to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process amidst a recent row of vote deletions.

The AAP delegation also submitted 3,000 pages of evidence to support their stand on the issue.

Sachdeva told EC that it is surprising that lakhs of new voters are registered every time after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election and before the start of the Delhi assembly election. This is abnormally higher than the yearly voter summary revision exercise, he alleged.