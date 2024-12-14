Delhi court rejects plea for registration of FIR against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has declined to direct the registration of an FIR against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over allegations of hate speech during an election rally in Karnataka in April 2023.

However, the court has taken cognisance of the complaint filed by advocate Ravinder Gupta, a member of the RSS, and allowed the complainant to present pre-summoning evidence.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Chatinder Singh, after reviewing submissions by the complainant’s counsel and the action taken report (ATR) filed by Delhi Police, observed that an FIR was unnecessary in this case.

“The accused is identified, and the complainant already possesses the evidence. Therefore, there is no need for an investigation by the police under Section 156(3) CrPC,” the court stated in its order.