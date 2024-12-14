Delhi private school gets govt notice for raising fee in middle of session

NEW DELHI: One of the private schools has been issued a show cause notice by Directorate of Education (DoE) for arbitrarily raising the fee in the middle of the session and for harassing the parents to deposit the same.

The Srijan School in Model Town was reportedly collecting the fee through a mobile application while declining to receive the payment in cash or through any other mode of payment.

According to the parents, the fee hike was unilaterally imposed by the school.

Similarly, there were issues of harassment as well. It was also reported that the school authority was harassing and humiliating them purposefully to deposit the increased fee immediately.

Thus the head of school of Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) in Model Town submitted his report on issues raised by the parents.