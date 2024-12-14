Delhi private school gets govt notice for raising fee in middle of session

NEW DELHI: One of the private schools has been issued a show cause notice by Directorate of Education (DoE) for arbitrarily raising the fee in the middle of the session and for harassing the parents to deposit the same.
The Srijan School in Model Town was reportedly collecting the fee through a mobile application while declining to receive the payment in cash or through any other mode of payment.
According to the parents, the fee hike was unilaterally imposed by the school.
Similarly, there were issues of harassment as well. It was also reported that the school authority was harassing and humiliating them purposefully to deposit the increased fee immediately.
Thus the head of school of Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) in Model Town submitted his report on issues raised by the parents.
Another issue highlighted in the report was that the school authority was collecting the fee through an app called ROBO. The app has been the only mode of communication between the parents and the school. The parents shared that cash, cheques or any online mode of payment was discontinued.
Besides, the school was reportedly charging a variety of fees from the parents. There is a fee for career counselling for class 10 students worth Rs 1,900, and it is compulsory for everyone to pay. A sum of Rs 300 was also collected from each parent towards the E-ROBO app.
On the basis of GBSSS report, it was concluded that the school authority forced the parents to pay the hiked fee only through their customised app, and students were unnecessarily harassed and humiliated, which was not justified. The nominee also stated that the school had no justification for the fee hike and failed to reply properly.
Ashish Vincent, the school principal, didn’t respond to calls for his comment on the fee hike issue.