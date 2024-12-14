DMRC to sell tickets for Surajkund Mela

NEW DELHI: DMRC will soon be selling tickets for the forthcoming 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela for the first time since the former signed an MoU with the Haryana Tourism Corporation. The crafts mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23 in Faridabad.

As per the MoU, DMRC will facilitate ticket sales through its Delhi Saarthi app, its official website, and physical counters at metro stations and the Mela venue.

Furthermore, the Delhi Metro will enhance the visibility of the Mela through announcements, scrolling messages on Passenger Information Display Systems (PIDS), and promotional clips on LED screens at metro stations. Banners at key metro stations and regular announcements are also expected to attract a larger audience to this internationally acclaimed craft and culture festival.

As part of the MoU, the management of 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will also be managed by the DMRC. The MoU will remain valid for three years, extendable on a mutual agreement basis. The tickets for the recently concluded trade fair were also sold through the Delhi Saarthi app.