Joules by Radhika unveils stunning bridal jewellery collection for modern bride

As wedding season approaches, Joules by Radhika is making waves with its stunning new bridal jewellery collection. Specialising in both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, the luxury fashion jewellery brand offers statement pieces designed to complement the modern bride, her bridesmaids, and even attendees of milestone celebrations.

With intricate detailing and vibrant coloured stones, each piece is a perfect blend of opulence and modernity, ensuring that every wearer feels extraordinary.

The inspiration behind Joules by Radhika’s latest wedding collection is rooted in the seamless fusion of age-old Indian craftsmanship and modern design aesthetics.

Founder Radhika Chitalia explains, “We wanted to create pieces that resonate with today’s bride - someone who appreciates the richness of tradition but desires a contemporary twist.”

This vision is reflected in the collection’s combination of kundan and meenakari techniques with cutting-edge design elements, making each piece a timeless yet forward-thinking statement.

The collection boasts a variety of standout pieces designed to cater to different bridal needs. For brides, the statement pieces steal the show - multi-layered necklaces, grand chokers, and chandelier earrings.

Chitalia describes, “These pieces are a true reflection of bridal opulence, featuring diamonds, uncut stones, and intricate gold work.” Maang tikkas, rings, and bracelets complete the bridal ensemble, adding luxurious touches to a bride’s wedding day look.