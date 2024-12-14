NGT halts illegal construction boom in Noida, Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb environmental violations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a halt on construction activities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida, where builders lack mandatory environmental clearances.

The directive aims to address unauthorised construction that flouts environmental norms and regulations.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, issued the order while hearing a plea concerning unapproved residential and commercial projects in the region.

The plea alleged widespread violations, including illegal extraction of topsoil and unauthorised borewell operations by certain developers.

The tribunal highlighted that several builders were proceeding with construction despite not having essential approvals such as Consent to Establish (CTE), Consent to Operate (CTO), and Environmental Clearance (EC). The bench directed the authorities to ensure these projects halt operations until they secure the requisite permissions.