Several Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threats, day after similar alerts

NEW DELHI: A day after over 30 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, several schools in Delhi, received similar threat emails on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

"Today again Delhi Schools including DPS RK Puram, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj received a bomb threat email," Delhi Police said.

According to the police a group mail was received by the schools at 6:12 am today.

"A Group mail received by the school at 6:12 am today morning, by the name of Barry Allah, from childrenofallah@outlook.com," police added.

After getting a bomb threat email schools informed the Delhi Police. After receiving information Delhi Police, bomb detection team and fire officials reached the spot but nothing suspicious was found yet, officials said.

The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah. The Prophet Mohammed declares all who go against Allah enemies to the world. We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Mohammed has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah."