‘Unjustifiable delay of over 150 years’: Sultana Begum’s Red Fort claim nixed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Sultana Begum’s plea for possession of Red Fort, citing an unjustifiable delay of over 150 years. Sultana Begum, the widow of the great-grandson of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, claimed ownership of the historic monument as a legal heir.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the appeal against a 2021 judgment, pointing out that the delay of two-and-a-half years in filing the plea could not be excused, particularly given the original petition was already decades late.

“We find the said explanation inadequate, considering that the delay is of more than two-and-a-half years. The petition was also dismissed for being inordinately delayed by several decades. The application for condonation of delay is dismissed. Consequently, the appeal is also dismissed. It is barred by limitation,” the HC said.