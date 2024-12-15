AAP announces final Delhi poll candidate list: Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

The AAP released its fourth and final list of candidates for the remaining 38 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convener and former CM, will contest from the New Delhi constituency, while current Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji.

This marks Kejriwal’s fourth time contesting from New Delhi seat. According to the candidate list, Satyendra Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, and Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

The contest for the New Delhi constituency is particularly significant as it pits Kejriwal against Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former CM Sheila Dikshit. The BJP is expected to field Parvesh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma.

In a post on ‘X’, Kejriwal said, “The party is contesting these elections with full confidence. BJP is missing. It has no CM candidate, no team, no planning, and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, one policy, and one mission — ‘Remove Kejriwal’. If you ask them what they accomplished over the past five years, their response will be, We abused Kejriwal.”

He said the AAP has a clear plan for the development of the people of Delhi, supported by a capable team of educated individuals to implement it.