Delhi Court frames charges under MCOCA against 15

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Salman Tyagi and 14 of his associates for operating an organised crime syndicate.

The court held that Tyagi was the “kingpin” behind a decade-long series of criminal activities, including extortion, drug trafficking, and armed intimidation.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma, after examining the chargesheet and evidence presented by the prosecution, observed a prima facie case of an organised crime syndicate.

“The operation reflects illegal activities such as extortion, forcefully occupying properties, and demanding protection money using weapons,” the court noted.

The charges stem from an FIR registered in 2019 at Hari Nagar Police Station, under the MCOCA, which detailed Tyagi’s involvement in 22 criminal cases ranging from robbery to drug peddling.

The court also identified the participation of his aides, including Rahul Gupta alias Roshan, Parvinder alias Prince, Roshan Lal alias Chela, and others, in facilitating the syndicate’s unlawful activities.

Police investigation revealed that Tyagi and his associates amassed significant movable and immovable properties using illicit earnings, particularly in Tihar Village.

The court stated, “The accused failed to justify their possession of these assets through legal sources, making a case under Section 4 of the MCOC Act.”