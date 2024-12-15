Delhi government submits CAG reports to L-G after delay of 497 days: Raj Niwas

NEW DELHI: Fearing an adverse order by the High Court, the Delhi government submitted the long-pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the lieutenant governor (L-G) after a delay of 497 days, said Raj Niwas on Saturday.

The officials said it took the fear of an adverse order by the HC for the AAP government to hurriedly submit the longpending reports to the L-G to make it possible for the reports to be made public by placing them in the Delhi Assembly.

Earlier, the government, on Thursday, informed the HC that Chief Minister Atishi, who holds the finance portfolio, has sent the reports related to liquor duty, pollution and finance to the L-G for their placement before the state assembly. Out of these 14 pending reports, 11 pertain to the time when Arvind Kejriwal was the Delhi CM.

The reports include those on DTC, public health and Mohalla clinics, and state PSUs.

Following a writ petition filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, in the High Court seeking directions of the Court to the government to lay 14 long-pending CAG reports on the Table of the House, the Government sent 12 reports on December 11, just a day before the hearing and two reports on 12th December at 07:50 PM to the LG Secretariat, after the hearing had concluded.