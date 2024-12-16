AAP, BJP trade charges over Rohingya

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Atishi on Sunday intensified the ongoing political debate on illegal immigrants by writing a formal letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns over the resettlement of Rohingyas in the national capital.

The letter, sent when both AAP and the BJP are gearing up for Delhi polls, highlights what Atishi described as the Centre’s failure to protect India’s borders, leading to the infiltration and alleged settlement of Rohingyas in Delhi.

The CM cited a 2022 social media post by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who had announced the shifting of Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in the city’s Bakkarwala area.

Atishi claimed the statement was evidence of the Centre’s active involvement in settling the refugees.

“From the tweet of Shri Hardeep Puri, it seems they were settled into EWS flats of Bakkarwala. These flats were meant for the poor people of Delhi. It appears that the rights and facilities meant for the people of Delhi are being given away to migrants. People of Delhi will not tolerate this,” the letter read.

Atishi’s letter follows former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s sharp criticism of Shah during a televised programme.

Shah attributed the responsibility for securing India’s 4% unfenced borders to state governments, saying their role was to sensitise local populations and prevent infiltration from becoming a community crime. Kejriwal fired back, accusing the Centre of abdicating its constitutional responsibility for border security.