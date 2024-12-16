AAP’s fourth list exposes influence of money in picking candidates: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has said when Arvind Kejriwal announced the first 32 candidates for the assembly elections, it seemed he was being cautious and putting the burden of his government’s anti-incumbency on the MLAs. However, the fourth candidate list reveals that only those MLAs who could not negotiate with the party were sidelined in the first three lists, he alleged.

The opposition party referred to the viral video statement of Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi, which underscores that Kejriwal’s election surveys ultimately get influenced by money.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the latest list highlights that Kejriwal has rewarded individuals such as gangster Naresh Balyan, corrupt Amanatullah Khan, women harasser Somnath Bharti, water mafia Dinesh Mohaniya, and Naresh Yadav, accused of disrespecting the Quran.

Sachdeva concluded by saying that looking at Kejriwal’s candidate list, it is no exaggeration to say that he remains the face of misrule and chaos, just as he was yesterday.