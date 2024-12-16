Checking IDs for drinking liquor won’t curb rowdyism

There are certain government notices which are predictable and issued at a particular time of the year. Like every year with autumn approaching an end, we see a clutter of environment related notices on how to control pollution. As the I-Day and Republic Day approach, we see wanted pictures of terrorists. In 1980s, they were Sikh militants whose pictures with time got replaced with Islamic terror mongers.

Similarly a month before Diwali, again the media space would be flooded with notices banning sale of crackers to save the air quality. There would also be inane discussions on using green crackers, whatever they mean. Despite the ban, crackers are burst, despite the notices pollution takes grip of the city and the wanted terrorist lists continue to remain in circulation.

With the Christmas and New Year approaching, celebrations are in the air. Celebrations in Delhi generally boils down to annihilation of poultry birds and bumper sale of alcohol.With this backdrop comes the notices every year trying to curb the sale of liquor.

One such notice was issued last week stating that hotels, clubs, and restaurants are directed to verify the age of their customers through physical government-issued identity proofs. This notification, the statement said, followed the detection of multiple violations of the legal drinking age norm during recent inspections by the excise department.

Delhi mandates a minimum drinking age of 25 years. However, inspections revealed instances of underage individuals consuming alcohol. Complaints were also lodged against certain establishments for serving liquor to underage patrons.Will this notification, dutifully carried by all the newspapers in bold letters have any effect in checking New Year eve hooliganism?

This was unlikely given the fact that the city government had brought a few years back a most dubious excise policy which in nutshell amounted to sale of liquor with the mantra ‘ek ke saath ek free (one bottle free with each bottle bought)’. Delhi is culturally a boisterous city and to control its liquor-propelled revelry, mere notices would not work. It has to be a year round vigil, which doesn’t happen.