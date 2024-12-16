City’s ponds in neglect

Jai Bhagwan points dejectedly at the pond near his house. “When I was a young boy, we used that pond for all of our daily needs, from drinking to bathing. And look at it now. We don’t even dare to touch it,” the 77-year-old said.
The pond in question is located in the historic village of Ghitorni in South Delhi. Locals say the waterbody is as old as the village itself, at least 700 to 800 years old. Today, the pond is clearly demarcated and fenced. A pathway and a small park form its perimeter. However, the pond resembles more like a dumping ground than a rejuvenating water body. A thick layer of algae covers the entire pond, with copious amounts of mud and concrete bricks thrown in. Little to no water can be seen on the surface. A couple of Jhuggis have sprung up on one corner of the lake, with the surrounding pathway and park in terrible condition.
Deepak Raj, another local resident, says the pond has been languishing in this condition for decades. “We have been complaining to authorities and our local representatives for years, but no one ever comes to clean it up. They all just make promises before the election and then disappear.” Occasionally, officials show up to measure the pond, but nothing ever happens as a result, he says. In the past, there were plans to fill up the pond to combat the spread of water-borne diseases and yet another plan to dig up another pond in the area. However, these plans remained just plans.
Delhi’s vanishing Ponds
While some of the city’s ponds are in terrible condition, others have ceased to exist altogether, owing to threats of encroachment from both the government and private citizens.
Nearly half of Delhi’s officially recorded water bodies—49.1%—have either disappeared or been encroached upon, according to a preliminary assessment by the Delhi government. The exercise, which began in April under the supervision of the Delhi Revenue Department and the Delhi State Wetland Authority (DSWA), was initiated following a Delhi High Court directive to conduct a ground-level survey of the city’s water bodies.
Delhi’s recorded number of water bodies increased to 1,367—up from 1,045 listed in revenue records—after incorporating additional water bodies identified through satellite imagery. So far, 1,291 water bodies have been assessed, revealing that only 656 exist in reality, while the remaining 635 are either missing or exist only on paper. The assessment of the remaining 76 water bodies is expected to conclude in the coming months.
For the surviving water bodies, authorities plan to appoint officers responsible for their upkeep. Each officer will be required to inspect their assigned water body biweekly to monitor maintenance and prevent encroachments. An environment department official involved in the integrated drain management cell (IDMC) meeting, where the data was presented, highlighted the critical role of public participation in protecting and reviving water bodies. The revenue department is also considering collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD) to address encroachment issues.
The data from the survey reveals significant encroachments across Delhi. In southwest Delhi, only 216 of 330 water bodies were found, while north Delhi reported 135 of 249. Similarly, south Delhi had 78 of 190 water bodies intact, and northwest Delhi identified 97 of 130. The lowest count was in east Delhi, where just six of the 50 listed water bodies exist, followed by Shahdara, which located only seven of 37.
To address the crisis, district-level committees have been formed in nine of Delhi’s 11 districts to safeguard and revive water bodies. The committees are tasked with devising revival projects and enforcing protective measures. However, the committees in West and New Delhi districts are yet to be constituted.
Efforts to revive water bodies will involve a comprehensive plan, with steps to remove encroachments and restore lost water bodies. Authorities hope that by assigning individual officers and fostering community involvement, the city’s dwindling water resources can be preserved and revitalised.
When govt turns encroacher
On an enclosed plot of land in the village of Budhela, located in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, a cultural complex is under construction for the Sahitya Kala Parishad. However, residents of Budhela allege that a pond once stood on the land and are calling for its revival.
According to local residents, there was once a “johad” (a traditional village pond) at the site, which deteriorated due to neglect and eventually dried up. The depression left by the dried-up pond was filled and the area remained walled off by government officials until construction began recently.
Paras Tyagi, a local resident and activist, said the land originally belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “In 2002, the DDA allotted the land to the Sahitya Kala Parishad, a cultural wing of the Delhi Government. However, the plot had remained vacant for almost 20 years until 2020-21, when the government announced the construction of a cultural centre on the land.”
Tyagi added, “A 2003 order from the Delhi High Court restricts the filing up and construction of a johad. In spite of this, construction on the site began in February this year. Moreover, the land is not stable enough for construction. The heavy rains over the past week damaged the under-construction building and endangered the labourers.”
Documents from the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society indicate that four ponds were originally listed in Budhela village, including the johad in question. Revenue records also confirm the land’s designation as GM johad (gram johad or village pond) with khasra number 22/14(4-8). According to the Wetland Authority’s records, the pond covered 0.6 hectares. The pond was included in a list of 1,040 waterbodies identified and assigned unique identification numbers by the Wetland Authority in August 2021.
Locals say that their calls for the pond revival have fallen on deaf ears as the authorities continue with the construction of the complex. “A new building will only add to the congestion prevalent in our area. It would be better if they just restore the land to its original status as a pond,” said another resident.
The curious case of Narela
A study conducted by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) on Narela in northwest Delhi revealed that the area, once a serene town known for its red chilli crops, orchards, and vibrant fairs, is now witnessing the relentless pace of urbanisation. Famous for its historic ponds or johads, the region’s transformation into a modern economic hub has come at a grave environmental cost.
Bordered by Haryana on three sides, Narela has evolved from a historic Sarai for traders and invaders to Asia’s largest food grain market. With rapid industrial and residential developments promoted by urban planners, the area has been rebranded as a sub-city. This transition has led to the destruction of its once-abundant ponds, sacrificing vital water resources in the name of progress.
Patodi Johad, once a 30-acre rain-fed pond in Mamurpur village, has now shrunk to less than 10 acres due to the construction of the Narela-Singhu Border road and the conversion of stormwater channels into sewage drains. This degradation has transformed the pond into a stinking water body that has become an eyesore for residents. Beautification efforts by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) further reduced its water storage capacity to just 2 acres, leaving it dry even during monsoons. Surrounding built-up areas have compounded the issue, making this water body almost obsolete.
Another pond, Dharani Johad, constructed two centuries ago over 5 acres to meet the water requirements for cattle, has similarly fallen victim to urbanisation. Residential developments disrupted its natural rainwater runoff, and the area has been used as a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus parking lot for the past three decades. Encroachments and solid waste dumping have slowly eroded what remains of this once-crucial resource.
The Mansa Devi Sarovar, a small pond associated with the revered Mansa Devi temple, was once a perennial waterbody sustained by rain and a high water table. Indiscriminate groundwater extraction and the concretisation of the temple complex have left it dry. During the annual Navratra fair, the pond is artificially refilled with tube-well water to facilitate devotees’ bathing rituals, but its natural ecosystem has been lost.
The Talab, a 20-acre Mughal-era tank, was historically filled with Yamuna River water via an underground canal. Despite its potential to meet Narela’s water needs, this historical water body now lies empty. Experts suggest that redirecting rainwater to this Talab could revitalise it and serve as a sustainable water source for the town.
In Bankner village, the Dada Mai Talab, once central to temple rituals, has been left dry due to the lowering of the water table. In a shocking move, the entire pond area was recently concretised, erasing both its ecological and cultural significance. Meanwhile, a second pond in the village, Bankner Pond 2, remains functional but faces challenges. It relies on intermittent water supplies from the Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) and is used primarily for cattle bathing. However, villagers report difficulties in obtaining sufficient water, and a nearby private bottling plant discharges leftover water into the pond, further complicating its usage.
Field observations reveal that most villages in northwest Delhi once had two or more ponds. Urbanisation and lifestyle changes have disconnected communities from their traditional pond culture. Increasing built-up areas and the diversion of stormwater drains have rendered the ponds useless for water storage. Encroachments and misuse of pond lands for parking, solid waste dumping, and playgrounds have further exacerbated the issue. None of the ponds visited store or harvest rain water anymore, and government efforts to beautify these water bodies have largely hampered their primary function of water storage and recharge.
Despite their ecological importance, ponds receive little attention from urban governance. Villagers’ lack of awareness about the significance of these water bodies has contributed to their decline. Government beautification projects, though well-funded, have often been counterproductive, focusing on aesthetics rather than functionality.
The remaining ponds in northwest Delhi present an opportunity for restoration and integration into the city’s water management system. On this World Water Day, it is imperative for government agencies and stakeholders to act decisively to revive these dying water bodies. Protecting these ponds is not just an ecological necessity but a moral obligation to preserve a vanishing cultural heritage.
Experts’ view
Experts say that the fault lies with the controlling agencies, be it DDA, MCD or the revenue department. “These government agencies are the biggest encroachers. The problem with agencies like the DDA is that they are development agencies, which only see the real estate value of any piece of land,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of SANDRP.
The fact that the capital’s various water bodies fall under the jurisdiction of multiple different agencies also leads to a lot of confusion. The government needs to create a unified and empowered authority to oversee all water bodies. Currently, the Wetland Authority of Delhi can only map and list these water bodies, with no say in how they are managed,” said Rawat.
Lakes and Ponds can play a major role in the city’s ecosystem and provide dual benefits: absorbing excessive rainwater and recharging the groundwater levels. “The city has become more and more concretised over the years, and this leads to a lot more flooding during the monsoon months as the water has nowhere to seep into the ground. Even in well-maintained ponds such as the one in Purana Qila, a plastic sheet has been placed at the bed so the water does not seep in,” Rawat said.
With Delhi facing acute water shortage during the summer months, a healthy pond system can also help restore groundwater. “Untreated waste including metals is often dumped in these ponds which can lead to groundwater contamination. Once groundwater is contaminated, there is no known process to decontaminate it,” said Rawat.