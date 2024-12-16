City’s ponds in neglect

The curious case of Narela

A study conducted by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) on Narela in northwest Delhi revealed that the area, once a serene town known for its red chilli crops, orchards, and vibrant fairs, is now witnessing the relentless pace of urbanisation. Famous for its historic ponds or johads, the region’s transformation into a modern economic hub has come at a grave environmental cost.

Bordered by Haryana on three sides, Narela has evolved from a historic Sarai for traders and invaders to Asia’s largest food grain market. With rapid industrial and residential developments promoted by urban planners, the area has been rebranded as a sub-city. This transition has led to the destruction of its once-abundant ponds, sacrificing vital water resources in the name of progress.

Patodi Johad, once a 30-acre rain-fed pond in Mamurpur village, has now shrunk to less than 10 acres due to the construction of the Narela-Singhu Border road and the conversion of stormwater channels into sewage drains. This degradation has transformed the pond into a stinking water body that has become an eyesore for residents. Beautification efforts by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) further reduced its water storage capacity to just 2 acres, leaving it dry even during monsoons. Surrounding built-up areas have compounded the issue, making this water body almost obsolete.

Another pond, Dharani Johad, constructed two centuries ago over 5 acres to meet the water requirements for cattle, has similarly fallen victim to urbanisation. Residential developments disrupted its natural rainwater runoff, and the area has been used as a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus parking lot for the past three decades. Encroachments and solid waste dumping have slowly eroded what remains of this once-crucial resource.

The Mansa Devi Sarovar, a small pond associated with the revered Mansa Devi temple, was once a perennial waterbody sustained by rain and a high water table. Indiscriminate groundwater extraction and the concretisation of the temple complex have left it dry. During the annual Navratra fair, the pond is artificially refilled with tube-well water to facilitate devotees’ bathing rituals, but its natural ecosystem has been lost.

The Talab, a 20-acre Mughal-era tank, was historically filled with Yamuna River water via an underground canal. Despite its potential to meet Narela’s water needs, this historical water body now lies empty. Experts suggest that redirecting rainwater to this Talab could revitalise it and serve as a sustainable water source for the town.

In Bankner village, the Dada Mai Talab, once central to temple rituals, has been left dry due to the lowering of the water table. In a shocking move, the entire pond area was recently concretised, erasing both its ecological and cultural significance. Meanwhile, a second pond in the village, Bankner Pond 2, remains functional but faces challenges. It relies on intermittent water supplies from the Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) and is used primarily for cattle bathing. However, villagers report difficulties in obtaining sufficient water, and a nearby private bottling plant discharges leftover water into the pond, further complicating its usage.

Field observations reveal that most villages in northwest Delhi once had two or more ponds. Urbanisation and lifestyle changes have disconnected communities from their traditional pond culture. Increasing built-up areas and the diversion of stormwater drains have rendered the ponds useless for water storage. Encroachments and misuse of pond lands for parking, solid waste dumping, and playgrounds have further exacerbated the issue. None of the ponds visited store or harvest rain water anymore, and government efforts to beautify these water bodies have largely hampered their primary function of water storage and recharge.

Despite their ecological importance, ponds receive little attention from urban governance. Villagers’ lack of awareness about the significance of these water bodies has contributed to their decline. Government beautification projects, though well-funded, have often been counterproductive, focusing on aesthetics rather than functionality.

The remaining ponds in northwest Delhi present an opportunity for restoration and integration into the city’s water management system. On this World Water Day, it is imperative for government agencies and stakeholders to act decisively to revive these dying water bodies. Protecting these ponds is not just an ecological necessity but a moral obligation to preserve a vanishing cultural heritage.