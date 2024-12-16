Delhi Assembly elections: BJP to take a leaf out of Maharashtra book on 30 SC seats

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by the success of its strategy in Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the BJP central leadership has solidified its plans for the upcoming crucial Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.

As part of a carefully crafted strategy for Delhi, the party has developed a targeted approach to attract Scheduled Caste voters, who played a decisive role in shaping the results in over two dozen assembly constituencies. At the same time, the BJP’s central electoral think tank is working to mobilize voters from the Poorvanchal region (Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), who have settled in across many assembly segments and are obtaining voting rights.