Delhi Assembly elections: BJP to take a leaf out of Maharashtra book on 30 SC seats

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by the success of its strategy in Haryana and Maharashtra elections, the BJP central leadership has solidified its plans for the upcoming crucial Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025.
As part of a carefully crafted strategy for Delhi, the party has developed a targeted approach to attract Scheduled Caste voters, who played a decisive role in shaping the results in over two dozen assembly constituencies. At the same time, the BJP’s central electoral think tank is working to mobilize voters from the Poorvanchal region (Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), who have settled in across many assembly segments and are obtaining voting rights.
On Sunday, a senior party leader said, “Around 29-30 assembly segments have a significant presence of SC voters. They have been direct beneficiaries of free rations and other benefits from the Narendra Modi government. We are reaching out to them about how the BJP has supported their progress and will continue to do so if we replace the AAP in Delhi.”
Another party leader said, “In the 70-member Assembly, 12 seats are reserved for SCs. The turnout of Dalit voters significantly influences the results in 17-18 other assembly seats. So our party will certainly need to extend its outreach to them.”
Sources said the BJP has appointed representatives from the SC community to win support. “A nameplate campaign, covering 60,000 houses, is now on,” said a senior functionary.
A source said the BJP recognises that 30 out of the 70 assembly seats have Dalit voters, comprising between 17% and 44% of the electorate. Outreach to these voters could alter the narrative against the ruling AAP in this election.