Jamia Millia Islamia shuts itself on anti-CAA stir anniversary

NEW DELHI: The All India Students Association (AISA) unit of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday reportedly refused to hold a ceremony to commemorate the 2019 incident which took place in Jamia.

“Delhi Police and Jamia administration’s nexus has today, refused to allow us to even remember that day of horror,” one of the senior students said.

“Dozens of students have been stopped from accessing the library or even entering campus in the midst of on-going crucial end semester exams and evaluations,” the member added.

AISA leader stated in a statement, “The entire campus is currently under lockdown as students are neither being allowed to neither enter nor leave the campus.”