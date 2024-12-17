Audi Q7: The pioneer

When Audi launched the Q7 officially in India in 2008, it had little competition and quickly went on to become one of India’s top-selling SUVs. Gradually, competitors caught up, and there was bloodshed, but the aura of the Q7 always remained — to the extent that more than 10,000 units have been sold to date. Now to cater to loyalists and appeal to the new SUV-buying folk, Audi India has introduced the new Q7, a CKD unit assembled in Aurangabad.

At the heart of matters is a 3.0-litre, V6 TFSi engine developing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Together, this is enough to propel the new Q7 to 100 km/h from rest in a mere 5.6 seconds and onto an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

High-intensity Matrix LED headlights light up the road as standard, and a new system is digital daytime running light signatures. They give Q7 a characteristic and unmistakable appearance, allowing the user to select one of four individual light signatures via the MMI.

For the first time, the vehicles also come with largely digitalised OLED rear lights, which also have digital light signatures. The standard equipment is also being expanded and now includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, four-zone automatic climate control, and adaptive air suspension. You also get a panoramic glass sunroof, which first debuted on the Q7 in India.

The equipment list is quite comprehensive inside a very inviting interior. Cricket leather seats with decorative inlays in ash natural grey and brown give a luxurious feel while ample screens exist to pander to any screen fetishes you might have. Thankfully, physical buttons have not been totally done away with, and some degree of analog controls exists. The driver’s instrumentation, Audi’s innovative Cockpit Plus with a 12.3-inch screen, can display everything from basic information to maps in the binnacle in front of the driver.

Then, of course, there is Audi’s tryst with Bang&Olufsen, and their lovely sound system setup. With 19 speakers and a heart-thumping 730-watt RMS output, this is one sound system, which can play anything from Raag Thumri to trash metal with aplomb. It is, indeed, one of the best sounding car infotainment systems out there, easily comparing with Burmester or B&W.

The new Q7 is a very safe car too, with 8 airbags and a whole suite of safety features, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill hold and many others. The new Q7 is definitely the pick of the lot if you are looking for a tried and tested SUV in India, and now it comes with many extra and useful features over its competition.