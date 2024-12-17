Betrayal of trust: Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sentenced a 27-year-old auto driver to life imprisonment for raping a minor, highlighting the profound consequences of his calculated betrayal of trust.

Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal emphasised the severity of the crime, noting that the convict "in a calculated manner" established physical relations with the 15-year-old girl and subsequently abandoned her upon discovering her pregnancy.

"The child has been stamped and tagged as an illegitimate child for the rest of her life and would be so treated by society throughout her life," the judge wrote in the order. She further stated that the child was "forced to bear the trauma that she was born due to rape committed on her mother".