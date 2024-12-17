Betrayal of trust: Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sentenced a 27-year-old auto driver to life imprisonment for raping a minor, highlighting the profound consequences of his calculated betrayal of trust.
Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal emphasised the severity of the crime, noting that the convict "in a calculated manner" established physical relations with the 15-year-old girl and subsequently abandoned her upon discovering her pregnancy.
"The child has been stamped and tagged as an illegitimate child for the rest of her life and would be so treated by society throughout her life," the judge wrote in the order. She further stated that the child was "forced to bear the trauma that she was born due to rape committed on her mother".
Additional Public Prosecutor Arun K V argued that between 2016 and 2018, the convict induced the young girl into a relationship under the false pretext of marriage, ultimately abandoning her after she gave birth. "This is not just a case of sexual violence but also a grave betrayal of trust," the prosecutor stated.
The court highlighted that the survivor, an "easy prey" with no family support and being a minor, was unaware of the perpetrator's malicious intentions. The convict was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine to be paid to the survivor and granted a Rs 16.50 lakh compensation. The judge directed local authorities to trace the victim to ensure she receives the compensation.