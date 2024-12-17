Call special House session, table 14 CAG reports, Delhi L-G tells CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi and asked her to immediately convene a special sitting of the outgoing Assembly to table the 14 pending CAG reports before the House, said a Raj Niwas note. The L-G has given his formal consent for tabling of all reports before the Delhi Assembly in pursuance of Section 48 of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, it said.

The LG’s letter comes after the AAP government recently submitted the reports to Saxena for his consent to table them. Saxena’s intervention is likely to reignite the ongoing standoff between the Delhi government and the Centre. The BJP, which has already approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the reports to be tabled, and the Congress have both supported the LG’s move.

In his letter, Saxena emphasized the urgency of convening the Assembly session to adhere to constitutional requirements. He noted that the session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has not been prorogued, and there should be no further delay in tabling the reports.

The 14 reports, which include audits on topics such as the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, the mitigation of vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure, and the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), have been pending for up to 18 months. These reports pertain to the period when Arvind Kejriwal served as the Chief Minister of Delhi. In his communication, the LG stressed that the timely presentation of CAG reports is crucial for transparency and democratic governance, as they provide vital insights into the financial and administrative health of the government.

The letter also pointed out that despite multiple communications to both the previous and current CMs—on Feb 22, 2024, and Nov 29, 2024, respectively—no action has been taken. He further noted that a petition is pending before the Delhi HC, urging the government to table the CAG reports.

‘Government has neglected its duties’

The L-G noted in his letter that a petition is pending before the Delhi HC, urging the government to table the CAG reports. “By failing to promptly lay the CAG reports before the Legislative Assembly, the government has not only neglected its constitutional duties but also deprived the Assembly of its right to scrutinize the executive,” the letter noted.