Delhi court notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in defamation case filed by AAP's Satyendar Jain

Notably, the defamation complaint stems from remarks made by the BJP MP during a television interview on October 5, 2023.
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar  Jain. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on December 20.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal of the Rouse Avenue Court directed Swaraj to respond to the notice, with advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, representing Jain, tasked to file the necessary processing fee for serving the complaint.

While Bhardwaj joined the proceedings through video conferencing, advocate Kaustubh Khanna appeared in person.

Notably, the defamation complaint stems from remarks made by the BJP MP during a television interview on October 5, 2023.

Jain alleged that these statements were defamatory, claiming they portrayed him in a negative light to gain political mileage.

According to Jain, Swaraj falsely stated that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his residence led to the recovery of Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins.

