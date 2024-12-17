GRAP IV back as AQI breaches 400-mark in city

NEW DELHI: A few hours after the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP III measures due to a sharp rise in pollution levels in the city, the Central Air Quality Panel issued another order to impose GRAP IV. This decision was taken as the AQI nearly reached 400 late on Monday evening.

The CAQM stated in its order, “The air quality parameters, however, further worsened owing to a drastic reduction in the mixing layer height and continued absolute calm-wind conditions over Delhi. The sub-committee on GRAP accordingly maintained a close watch on the air quality scenario in Delhi. The sub-committee noted that the AQI level almost touched the 400 mark, i.e., 399 at 9 pm and was recorded as 401 at 10 pm, breaching the 400 mark.”

It further stated that complying with the Supreme Court’s directives, the sub-committee invoked stage IV of the Schedule under the GRAP, as comprehensively revised and issued on December 13 with immediate effect.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 379 (very poor) at 4 pm on Monday, up from 294 in the “poor” category on Sunday. However, it slipped to the “severe” category in the evening, with the pollution levels reaching 401. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5°C, 4.1°C below normal.

Mercury plummets

The minimum temp fell to 4.5°C — fourth time when it has dropped below 5°C this month