In a first in country, IGIA connects 150 destinations

In another development, special enclosures were set up recently at the Delhi airport to accommodate passengers who have disembarked from flights that have been delayed for over three hours to allow their faster return to the terminal to board their respective flights.

To reduce the discomfort and waiting time for such passengers to board their respective flights again, they will not be required to go through the normal process for security check-ins, and the process will be done separately to allow them to return to the Security Hold Area, according to airport operator DIAL.

The government has relaxed the security protocols at airports to allow passengers of flights delayed by over three hours or cancelled due to fog, weather or technical issues to disembark and return to the terminal.

Following the eased norms, DIAL said it has set up special enclosures at all three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

Flight delays

Special enclosures at IGI

Special enclosures have been set up at the airport to accommodate passengers who have deboarded flights that have been delayed for over three hours to allow their faster return to the terminal to board their respective flights. They will not be required to go through security check-ins again