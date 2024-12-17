MCD House row over AAP ‘failure’ to clear landfills

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh has accused the AAP of failing to fulfil its promise of eliminating the Bhalswa landfill by December 2024. Highlighting the party’s “false promises,” the BJP councillor criticised AAP’s handling of Delhi’s landfill crisis and alleged that the city’s waste management has worsened under their governance.

Singh recalled that AAP had come to power in the MCD with the pledge to rid Delhi of its garbage mountains. Instead, he claimed, deadlines have been repeatedly extended, leaving the city’s residents struggling with deteriorating conditions. He alleged that waste at Delhi’s three landfill sites has increased to approximately 165 lakh metric tonnes under AAP’s tenure, further exposing the party’s inefficiency.

The Leader of Opposition pointed out that the Okhla landfill site is now scheduled to be cleared by 2025, and the Ghazipur site by 2026. However, he expressed scepticism about meeting these deadlines, citing the current pace of work. Singh alleged that the only changes witnessed under AAP’s rule are the extended deadlines for waste removal.

Singh also accused AAP of resorting to hollow promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. “With elections approaching, AAP is suddenly concerned about Delhi’s welfare, but this time, the people of Delhi will hold them accountable,” he said.

He argued that the failure to address waste management reflects the broader governance crisis in Delhi, claiming that the city is in shambles under AAP’s administration. Singh added that Delhiites are now aware of the ruling party’s inefficiency and are prepared to teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections.

Mounting waste

According to a progress report submitted by MCD to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in February this year, the Ghazipur landfill holds 8.40 million tonnes followed by Bhalswa at 5.45 million tonnes and Okhla at 3.4 million tonnes.

City in shambles, says BJP

