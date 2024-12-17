Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Edge by Titan UltraSlim

Edge by Titan’s UltraSlim is a unique, limited-edition model with a single-hand disc movement floating effortlessly over the dial. The cutting-edge movement of the timepiece is housed within an ultra-slim 3.3mm case chiseled out of Grade 5 Titanium. The movement - Edge Calibre T9081, measures at 1.15mm, while the watch has a wearable size of 40.5mm with a finely micro-blasted silver-white dial. A supple Italian calf leather strap adds another layer of avant-garde. Available at select retailers gphg.org

Freewrite traveler

Traveler is a portable drafting/typewriting device. It helps separate drafting and editing processes in such a way that when you wish to edit, your drafts wirelessly sync to the cloud for export into your software of choice. It’s light (725g) and the keyboard is full-sized and ergonomic. getfreewrite.com