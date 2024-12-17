Tight security blanket in national capital ahead of year-end festivals

NEW DELHI: With Christmas and New Year celebrations on the horizon, the Delhi Police have ramped up security and fortified the city’s borders to ensure a peaceful festive season. Officials confirmed on Monday that over 2,500 personnel are being deployed at key entry points along the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer revealed, “Security has been intensified at more than 10 entry points connecting Delhi to neighbouring states. Night patrols have been reinforced, and check-ins at hotels are under heightened scrutiny to monitor new arrivals.”

To prevent potential disruptions, additional barricades and paramilitary forces have been stationed along border areas. Special attention is being directed to Central and New Delhi districts, which attract heavy foot traffic during the holidays.

Delhi Traffic Police are also stepping in with strategic plans to curb reckless motorcycle stunts and drunk driving. “Special drives to check drunk and driving cases will be organised at key points in the city and vehicles will also be checked,” said another police officer.