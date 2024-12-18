BJP's Nukkad sabhas will focus on AAP’s ‘failures’: Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that the Nukkad Sabha Committee of the party, led by Satish Upadhyay along with a team of 15 workers, is organising daily meetings targeting 3–4 polling booths at a time.

These meetings aim to highlight the alleged failures of the AAP government while addressing the public’s concerns.

According to Sachdeva, at least one Nukkad Sabha is held daily at the municipal ward level across the city.

He said that while the party traditionally organizes public meetings after the formal announcement of elections and candidates, there is new enthusiasm among the people of Delhi and BJP workers to vote out what they describe as an inefficient and allegedly corrupt government.

Former BJP state unit chief Satish Upadhyay said between Dec 11 and 17, the BJP has conducted 1,812 Nukkad Sabhas.