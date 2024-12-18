Delhi Election 2025:Kejriwal announces Sanjeevani Yojana promising free healthcare for senior citizens

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the Sanjeevani Yojana, a healthcare scheme aimed at providing free medical treatment to senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Kejriwal described the initiative as a key part of AAP’s vision to prioritise the welfare of the elderly. He stated that the scheme would be introduced after the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for early 2025. The programme will cover treatment in both private and government hospitals, ensuring accessible healthcare for all senior citizens.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, expected in February 2025. The current assembly's term expires on February 23, 2025, although the Election Commission is yet to finalise the poll dates.