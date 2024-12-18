Delhi government plans to revamp inter-state bus operations

NEW DELHI: To address road congestion and improve travel efficiency, the Delhi Transport Department has invited public feedback on its proposal to restructure inter-state bus operations.

A public notice issued by the department outlines a plan to assign dedicated terminals to buses based on their regional origins.

“Transport Department intends to obtain comments/inputs from the general public/other stakeholders for inter-state bus operations (bus origin, picking up and dropping) from dedicated inter-state bus terminals,” the notice read.

“This would help reduce congestion on roads in NCT of Delhi and also reduce travel time,” the notice added.

According to the proposed plan, buses originating from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, other northern states, and Nepal will be routed through the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate.

Buses coming from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and eastern states will be directed to ISBT Anand Vihar, while ISBT Sarai Kale Khan will serve as the terminal for buses from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other southern and western states.

The department believes that centralising bus operations at designated terminals will significantly reduce unnecessary vehicular movement across Delhi, easing traffic congestion. By reducing cross-city travel for buses, the proposal is expected to enhance overall travel time for commuters and ensure smoother transit across the city.

The transport department has called upon individuals, transportation associations, and other stakeholders to submit their suggestions or objections within 15 days of the notice. The feedback gathered during this period will be reviewed and considered before the finalisation of the plan.

The plan

Buses originating from Haryana, Punjab, other northern states, and Nepal will be routed through the ISBT Kashmere Gate. Buses coming from UP, and eastern states will be directed to ISBT Anand Vihar, while ISBT Sarai Kale Khan will serve as the terminal for buses from southern and western states

The objective

The department believes that centralising bus operations at designated terminals will significantly reduce unnecessary vehicular movement, easing traffic congestion. By reducing cross-city travel for buses, the proposal is expected to reduce overall travel time for commuters