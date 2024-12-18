Delhi HC seeks action on ‘long neglect’ of waterbody in Naraina-Mayapuri area

NEW DELHI: The High Court has issued notices to the state government and other relevant authorities in response to a PIL highlighting the prolonged neglect and deterioration of a waterbody in the Naraina-Mayapuri area.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has directed the Delhi chief secretary, who also serves as the Delhi wetland authority chairperson, along with other officials, to submit their responses by March 12.

The PIL, filed by the Centre for Youth Culture, Law & Environment (CYCLE), highlighted the alarming degradation of the waterbody over the past 15 years. Despite multiple commitments from authorities, a significant portion of the waterbody has been encroached upon, with unauthorised construction evident in Google Satellite imagery.

The petitioner emphasised the critical need to prioritise environmental conservation amidst the city’s escalating challenges, including pollution, groundwater depletion, and climate change. “The negligence not only violates legal obligations but also threatens the ecological balance necessary for the city’s sustainability,” the plea asserted.

The PIL accuses the authorities of failing to adhere to prior court directives and existing environmental laws. It seeks judicial intervention to enforce compliance, penalise responsible officials, and mandate the restoration and preservation of Delhi’s waterbodies in line with Supreme Court and high court rulings.