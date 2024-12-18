Four arrested for robbing students by posing as cops

NEW DELHI: Police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a group of students at gunpoint by posing as police officers in west Delhi’s in Subhash Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused used false claims of illegal activities to intimidate the victims and steal cash.

“On December 10, six students living in a rented flat in Subhash Nagar were targeted by the accused. Posing as police officers, they accused the students of engaging in illegal activities, including running an illegal call centre. They also told the students that an immediate search of their premises was required. Under this pretext, the accused robbed them of approximately Rs 1.55 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

Following a complaint at the Hari Nagar Police Station, an FIR was registered and a special team was formed to investigate.

“The police identified and arrested three suspects including Manpreet Singh (29), Junaid Wasid (23), and Kuldeep Singh (22). Their interrogation led to the arrest of a fourth accomplice, Sarabjeet (22), from Tilak Nagar,” added the DCP.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting they targeted the students under the assumption that fear of exposure would prevent the victims from reporting the theft.