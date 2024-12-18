Several schools receive bomb threat again, fifth incident in nine days: Police

NEW DELHI: A fresh wave of bomb threats targeted multiple schools in the national capital on Tuesday, making it the second such incident this week and fifth in just over a week, officials said.

The threats have heightened anxiety among students, parents, and authorities as security agencies scramble to ensure safety.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) confirmed receiving an alert from Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi. Firefighters, police teams, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs were immediately dispatched to the school, but no suspicious items were discovered during the search.

A police officer said that several other schools received similar threat emails, prompting widespread security checks.

This comes a day after 20 schools, including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram, reported receiving bomb threat emails on Monday. Just days prior, on December 14, eight schools, including the same DPS branch, received emails warning of potential explosions using “bomb vests.”

Earlier, on December 13, about 30 schools were targeted with similar threats, leading to an extensive multi-agency search operation.

The first wave of threats occurred on December 9, affecting at least 44 schools. The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR related to the December 9 threats and initiated an investigation.

While no explosive devices have been found so far, the repeated threats have caused widespread disruption and concern, with authorities on high alert to prevent any potential security lapses.

However, schools in Delhi-NCR switched to hybrid mode for conducting classes on Tuesday, following the re-imposition of anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), owing to the deteriorating air quality levels in the capital.