The palette of love

Sunaina Khera’s latest creation, Dil Se, encapsulates the essence of love. It is inspired by the intimate moments that make weddings unforgettable. The collection is a poetic ode to modern love — from the stolen glances to the quiet moments shared between a couple. Through delicate hues, intricate embroidery, and timeless silhouettes, Dil Se becomes more than just a bridal collection; it is a love story woven into fabric.

“Dil Se is my tribute to the quiet, beautiful moments that make love so special. It’s about capturing the emotions, the tenderness, and the unspoken promises that define relationships — transforming them into something tangible through exquisite design,” says Sunaina. The Dil Se collection explores the spectrum of love through a curated colour palette that evolves alongside the wedding day. Soft peaches, ivories, and tender pinks reflect the beginning of a journey, perfect for morning ceremonies. As the day deepens, rich burgundies and deep olive greens evoke passion, growth, and the deepening connection between two souls.

For the designer, each colour choice tells a story. “Every colour represents an emotional chapter in a love story. From the soft glow of morning rituals to the passionate depth of the evening celebration, these colours are a journey in themselves,” she explains.

At the heart of Dil Se is the meticulous craftsmanship that makes each piece stand out. Traditional zardozi and resham embroidery meet modern techniques like 3D hand-embroidered florals and beadwork, creating an exquisite blend of heritage and contemporary flair.

“Each detail is a labour of love. From the intricate beadwork to the delicate florals, every element adds to the emotional resonance of the collection. It’s about more than just making a beautiful outfit — it’s about telling a story,” she shares.

Nature also plays a starring role in the collection, with handmade flowers and twinkling beadwork bringing a touch of romance and serenity. These elements symbolise the growth and blossoming of love, adding depth and personality to each piece.

While Dil Se is a bridal collection at its core, it goes beyond traditional bridal wear to celebrate all women who make weddings memorable. Whether it’s the mother’s quiet strength, the bridesmaid’s playful energy, or the sister’s unwavering support, every woman is honoured in this collection. “Weddings aren’t just about the bride — they are a celebration of all the women who make the day so special. Each piece is crafted with love and care for the women who fill weddings with emotion, joy, and support,” says Sunaina.

Price starts at Rs 1.30 lakh.

Available online.