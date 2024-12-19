AAP protests Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, other senior leaders and party workers staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Kejriwal, during the protest, announced to take the fight to every corner.
“Dr Ambedkar is the voice of the oppressed and the cornerstone of India’s democracy. Amit Shah’s insult to him is an insult to every Dalit, every underprivileged citizen, and every believer in equality. We will not let this pass,” he said.
The protest site witnessed banners and slogans of “Babasaheb Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan,” “Jai Bhim Jai Bhim,” and “Ambedkar Ambedkar,” “Amit Shah Mafi Maango”.
“Amit Shah mocked Dr. Ambedkar by saying, ‘Chanting Ambedkar, Ambedkar won’t help; it’s better to sing the praises of God, and maybe you’ll reach heaven.’ I want to remind Amit Shah that for millions of Dalits, the poor, the oppressed, the marginalised, and the underprivileged in this country, Dr. Ambedkar is no less than a God,” the AAP leaders said.
“We cannot say if one reaches heaven after death, but here on earth, millions of underprivileged people owe their dignity and rights to Dr. Ambedkar, who gave them the Constitution. Amit Shah’s comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians. Personally, I consider Dr. Ambedkar my idol and try to follow the path he showed,” the former CM said.
“During challenging times, I turn to his biography for inspiration. His struggles continue to motivate me and countless others. The Aam Aadmi Party is committed to upholding the values and principles of Dr. Ambedkar. Amit Shah’s remarks have offended millions who revere Dr. Ambedkar,” he added.
“We will take this matter to every household, exposing how the BJP’s top leadership has insulted Dr. Ambedkar...we will ensure people are aware of how the BJP is disrespecting the architect of our Constitution. We deeply condemn these remarks and share in the pain felt by millions,” the AAP leaders asserted.
The controversy comes after Shah took a dig at Congress for repeatedly taking the name of BR Ambedkar, Shah had on Tuesday said in his speech in Rajya Sabha that “if they had taken God’s name so many times they would have earned a place in heaven”.