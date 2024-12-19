AAP protests Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, other senior leaders and party workers staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Kejriwal, during the protest, announced to take the fight to every corner.

“Dr Ambedkar is the voice of the oppressed and the cornerstone of India’s democracy. Amit Shah’s insult to him is an insult to every Dalit, every underprivileged citizen, and every believer in equality. We will not let this pass,” he said.

The protest site witnessed banners and slogans of “Babasaheb Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan,” “Jai Bhim Jai Bhim,” and “Ambedkar Ambedkar,” “Amit Shah Mafi Maango”.

“Amit Shah mocked Dr. Ambedkar by saying, ‘Chanting Ambedkar, Ambedkar won’t help; it’s better to sing the praises of God, and maybe you’ll reach heaven.’ I want to remind Amit Shah that for millions of Dalits, the poor, the oppressed, the marginalised, and the underprivileged in this country, Dr. Ambedkar is no less than a God,” the AAP leaders said.