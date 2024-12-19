Advisory against BBC documentary screening stifles dissent: JNUSU

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), on Wednesday, condemned the university administration’s repeated attempts to curtail democratic spaces on campus by issuing an advisory against the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), a left-wing student organisation.

JNUSU President Dhananjay stated, “This advisory is a blatant attack on the student’s fundamental right to freedom of expression and reflects the administration’s alignment with forces that stifle dissent.”

He also added, “It is deeply hypocritical that while the administration has consistently tried to suppress screenings of documentaries critical of the government, it has simultaneously given a free hand to films that propagate the RSS-BJP agenda.

“Movies like The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, Jahangir National University, and The Sabarmati Report, which openly promote divisive, fascist ideologies, were permitted without question on campus. This selective approach exposes the administration’s double standards and its tacit support for RSS propaganda,” Dhananjay added.

JNUSU further shared that in 2023, the screening of the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was disrupted by a deliberate power cut, followed by violent assaults on students by ABVP members. The administration, instead of protecting students, turned a blind eye to these attacks. This latest advisory only reinforces its complicity in silencing critical voices.

“Let this screening serve as a testament to the resilience of the JNU community and its unwavering commitment to democratic values. Together, let us stand united to safeguard our campus as a space for free thought and expression,” Dhananjay added.