AIIMS’ research on cancer treatment holds promise for affordable therapy

NEW DELHI: AIIMS Delhi has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in cancer treatment by developing an antibody-based therapy for recurrent cancers, specifically Multiple Myeloma (MM).

This innovation, led by the Department of Medical Oncology at the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (BRAIRCH), is expected to make advanced therapies like CAR-T cell treatment more affordable for patients in India.

MM is a challenging form of cancer that often recurs despite treatment. CAR-T cell therapy, considered a revolutionary approach for relapsed and refractory cancers, involves genetically modifying a patient’s T-cells (a type of white blood cell) to target and destroy cancer cells. However, the exorbitant cost of this technology—estimated at over Rs 1 crore—has kept it out of reach for most patients in the country.

AIIMS has addressed this challenge by developing an indigenous therapy using an antibody targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA), a critical marker for MM. This breakthrough has been spearheaded by a team of researchers, including Dr Mayank Singh and others. Their research has not only led to the creation of this antibody but also its successful patenting in India.

Dr Mayank Singh explained, “Our CAR-T cell therapy, developed using the BCMA antibody, promises to be a game-changer for patients with relapsed and refractory Multiple Myeloma. After two and a half years of rigorous research, we are ready to begin clinical trials.”

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has funded this project to ensure the technology is developed domestically. Preparations for human trials are underway, with the first phase involving 10 patients. Subsequent phases will test the therapy on larger groups.

AIIMS anticipates a significant reduction in treatment costs. “While the therapy costs Rs 1 crore abroad, we aim to bring it down to around Rs 20 lakh after successful trials,” Dr Singh added.

Immunotherapy, including antibody-based treatments and CAR-T cell therapy, precisely targets cancer cells, improving effectiveness and minimizing side effects.