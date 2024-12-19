Delhi HC wants virtual presence of accused in MCOCA case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to ensure the virtual presence of two accused, Rohit and Sachin Chikara, in connection with a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) involving AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri instructed the jail superintendent to facilitate their appearance via video-conferencing on December 19.

This directive came while hearing the Delhi Police’s plea to consolidate the trial of all accused under a single special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue, instead of the designated MCOCA court in Dwarka.

The prosecution argued that while co-accused Balyan’s remand applications are being handled by the special MP/MLA court, those of the other accused are being dealt with by the Dwarka court. To streamline proceedings, the police requested that the Rouse Avenue court oversee the entire case.

Justice Ohri said though a notice on the transfer plea was stated to have been served on the two accused, no one appeared on their behalf. The counsel appearing for another accused Ritik said he had no objection if the case was sent to the special court.

The Delhi police arrested Balyan in the MCOCA case for the alleged organised crime on December 4, the day he was granted bail by a court in an alleged extortion case.

The special MP/MLA court previously denied the police further remand of the Uttam Nagar MLA and sent him to judicial custody till January 9, 2025.