Elderly couple dead in huge house blaze in Safdarjung Enclave

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple died after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal (80) and his wife Sela Nagpal (78). Police said that Govind Ram was a retired private firm employee and Sheela had worked with Vidhya Niketan.

According to Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the department received a distress call about the fire in B2 Block at 6.01 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire originated in household items on the third floor. Despite efforts to control the flames, two occupants were tragically found dead on the spot,” Garg stated.

Another fire official told this newspaper that the the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the couple’s son, Vineet Nagpal, stays in the US. “The crime team and FSL teams have collect ed evidence for the probe,” he said.