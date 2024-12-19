Fake certificates being used to avail reservation benefits, alleges BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has alleged that fake caste certificates are being used to exploit reservation benefits meant for Dalits in the Delhi government. The opposition party said that the involvement of MLAs is also under suspicion and a CBI inquiry is necessary to uncover the truth.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, pointed out that for a long time, reports were coming in about the easy availability of fake caste certificates and Aadhaar cards in Delhi, particularly from West Delhi.

He further said an internal team of lawyers was set up to investigate these claims, and it first looked into complaints from the Dwarka constituency. The investigation revealed eight fake caste certificates issued by the tehsildar’s office, and seven of these certificates were based on fake Aadhaar cards, Sachdeva said.

He said it is notable that, as seen in other parts of Delhi, machines to create Aadhaar cards have been set up in MLAs’ offices in Dwarka. The fake Aadhaar cards that formed the basis for these caste certificates may have been created in these offices, the BJP leader suggested. He further said the BJP investigation also revealed that most fake certificate holders had used the certificates to secure jobs, educational opportunities, and other benefits.

Reacting to the allegation, AAP said all these caste certificates are produced at the SDM offices, which are under the Revenue Department. And it is the lieutenant governor (L-G) who decides who will become the SDM or the ADM, and there is no consultation at all with the elected government, the AAP claimed.

Therefore, for any corruption which is happening under them, the only authority which is responsible for their posting is the LG, and it is only the L-G who has the power to investigate any of the corrupt practices, the party explained.

“Basically, all these questions which are being asked from the elected government should be asked from the L-G and the BJP’s central government, who are actually controlling all the transfer postings of these officers,” the party said.